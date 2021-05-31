COVID-19 in South Dakota: 29 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,014; Active cases at 382

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continue to drop according to Monday’s update from the state Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 382, down from Friday (391).

On Monday, 29 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,191 up from Friday (124,162).

While the difference in the total case count reported (124,191) and (124,162) equals 29, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (29) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 30 new cases.

There were four new deaths reported on Monday. The deaths reported were two males and two females from in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1). They were from Dewey, Minnehaha and Roberts counties.

The death toll is now at 2,014.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 44, compared to Friday (49). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,572.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,795, up from Friday (121,761).

There are 156 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 355,607, up from Friday (355,197).

There were 439 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 6.6%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.2%.

As of Monday, 54.42% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.32% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 345,607 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 287,544 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,169 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 138,251 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 163,851 who have received two doses of Pfizer.