COVID-19 in South Dakota: 29 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 808
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 81, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health. 

There were 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 6,326, up from Sunday (6,297). Total recoveries increased to 5,437, up 48 from Sunday (5,389). 

Active cases are at 808, down from Sunday (827). 

Current hospitalizations are at 88, down from Sunday (89). Total hospitalizations are at 616, up from Sunday (608).

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 67,003 negative tests.

