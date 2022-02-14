SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,742, up from Friday (2,730). The deaths include six men and six women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2), 60-69 (6), 70-79 (2) and 80 (3). One death was reclassified from the 50-59 age group.

Active cases are now at 13,248, down from Friday (14,615).

For the week of Feb. 14, 64 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 259 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (294). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,405 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Monday, the DOH dashboard overview reported 283 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 233,008 , up from Friday (232,725). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 19.6% for Feb. 4 – 10.

The number of recovered cases is at 217,018.

There have been 1,422 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 315 Omicron cases.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.52% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.7% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.37% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 660,622 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 462,071 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,215 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,488 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 253,772 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 113,393 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 87,351 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,611 have received a Janssen booster.