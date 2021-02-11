COVID-19 in South Dakota: 279 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,829; Active cases at 2,209

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, as 279 new cases were reported on Thursday.

According to the latest update, 279 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,859, from Wednesday (109,580).

In Thursday’s update, the department of health noted that “a large number of COVID-19 test results are reported in today’s update due to IT systems updates completed on one of several reporting methods.”

Total recovered cases are now at 105,821, from Wednesday (105,614).

Active cases are now at 2,209, up from Wednesday (2,151).

Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota was reported on Thursday. The death toll is at 1,829. The new deaths include nine men and five women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (5); 80+ (6).

Current hospitalizations are at 104, the down from Wednesday (109). Total hospitalizations are at 6,411.

Total persons negative is now at 301,446, from Wedneday (300,061).

There were 1,664 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 16.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.1%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Thursday, 63,356 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 71,424 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 92,118 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 23,025 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 19,637 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.