COVID-19 in South Dakota: 186 total new cases; Three new deaths; Active cases at 2,068

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported three new deaths due to COVID-19. The death toll is now at 1,847.

New deaths reported include two women and one man in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (2).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,068, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday. That is down from the 2,072 reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 186 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,871, up from Wednesday (110,685). Total recovered cases are now at 106,956, up from Wednesday (106,769).

Current hospitalizations are at 92, down from Wednesday (94). Total hospitalizations are at 6,475.

Total persons negative is now at 304,951, up from Wednesday (304,204).

There were 933 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 16.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.3%.

As of Thursday, 77,727doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 86,672 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 110,759 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 28,379 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 25,261 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.