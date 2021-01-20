COVID-19 in South Dakota: 277 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,667; Active cases at 4,103

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 120 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 9,845 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.

On Wednesday, 277 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 106,063, up from Tuesday (105,786). Total recovered cases are now at 100,293, up from Tuesday (99,887).

The death toll remains at 1,667.

Active cases are now at 4,103, down from Tuesday (4,232).

Current hospitalizations are at 195, down from Tuesday (200). Total hospitalizations are at 6,109, up from Tuesday (6,092).

Total persons negative is now at 287,290, up from Tuesday (286,539).

There were 1,028 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 27%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.3%.

46 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Wednesday, 29,772 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 28,684 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 48,491 total persons. There’s been 9,845 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 120 people have completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.