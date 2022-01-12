COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,708 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,534; Active cases at 22,743

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since the pandemic began, South Dakota is reporting the death of a child with COVID-19.

South Dakota reported its first COVID-19 death in the 0-9 age range on Wednesday, according to data from the state health department.

There were six new deaths reported on Wednesday, brining the death toll 2,534. Along with the 0-9 age range death, new deaths were five males and one woman in the following age ranges: 40-49, 60-67 (3) and 80+.

There are now 336 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday (315). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,343 total people who have been hospitalized.

All of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 35.7% for Jan. 4 – 10.

On Wednesday, 2,708 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 197,912, up from Tuesday (195,204).

The active case count is at 22,743, up from Tuesday (20,475). Total recovered cases are now at 172,635, up from Tuesday (172,201).

There have been 1,283 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 23. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.55% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.26% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 28.19% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 630,303 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 446,338 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,134 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,684 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 245,588 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 101,254 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 79,241 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,308 have received a Janssen booster.