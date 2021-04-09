COVID-19 in South Dakota: 270 total new cases; Seven new deaths; Active cases at 2,465

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 270 new total COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were announced by the State Department of Health on Friday.

The number of variants found in the state also went up. There were 52 cases of the B.1.1.7, eight of the B.1.429, one of the B.1.351 and one of the B.1.427 variant.

On March 25, the state reported 14 cases of the UK variant (B.117), five cases of the California variant (B.1.429) and one case of the South African variant (B.1.351).

According to the Department of health, a total of 62 COVID-19 variant virus cases have been identified in Brookings (5), Brown (4), Clark (1), Davison (8), Day (2), Hanson (1), Hughes (1), Lincoln (2), Lyman (1), Marshall (2), McCook (6), Minnehaha (18), Pennington (1), Roberts (5), Yankton (3), and Union (2) Counties. Two cases (3%) were hospitalized and none (0%) have died.

According to the latest update, there are 97 current hospitalizations, compared to 100 on Thursday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,106.

The state’s total case count is 119,467, compared to 119,197 on Thursday.

Active cases are now at 2,465, down from Thursday (2,484).

Seven new deaths were reported by the Department of Health. The death toll is at 1,946. The new deaths were four men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 70-70 (2) and 80+ (3).

Total recovered cases are now at 115,056, compared to Thursday (114,774).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 332,214, from Thursday (331,338).

There were 1,146 new persons tested in the data reported on Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 23.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.0%.

According to the DOH, 247,822 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 12,556 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 220,723 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 292,561 persons.

There have been 89,325 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 99,207 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.