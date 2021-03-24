COVID-19 in South Dakota: 270 new total cases; Death toll increased to 1,924; Active cases at 2,350

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increased on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 270 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 116,370, up from Tuesday (116,100).

The death toll increased to 1,924. The new death announced was a man in the 70-79 age range from Beadle County.

There are 72 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday, compared to 70 on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,893.

Active cases are now at 2,350, up from Tuesday (2,240).

Total recovered cases are now at 112,096, up from Tuesday (111,937).

Total persons negative is now at 322,991, up from Tuesday (322,309).

There were 952 new persons tested in the data reported on Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 28.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.6%.

According to the DOH, 180,692 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 5,238 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 171,793 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 223,684 persons.

There have been 63,620 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 70,411 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 5,238 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 38.23% of the population has received at least one dose and 24.12% have received both doses.