COVID-19 in South Dakota: 268 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,043; Active cases at 434

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases increased by 144 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are now 13 counties listed as having “moderate” community spread; just eight counties met that criteria last week. Minnehaha County has the highest active case count at 135, an increase of 61 over last week. Pennington County has 87 active cases, which is up 22 since last week. Other counties listed with “moderate” spread are Lincoln, Union, Dewey, Brookings, Deuel, Oglala Lakota, Brown, Roberts, Davison, Meade and Lawrence.

This is the fourth of the weekly updates from the Department of Health. The updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 434, up from last Wednesday (290).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,043; that’s an increase of two from the update last week (2,041). The new deaths were two women, one in the 30-39 year age group and the other in the 80+ age group. Butte and Bon Homme Counties each reported new deaths this week.

There were 268 new total cases reported on Wednesday; there were 198 new total cases reported the week before. The state’s total case count is now at 125,216, up from July 21 (124,948).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 33, compared to last Wednesday (38).

Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,508. Total recovered cases are now at 122,739, up from last Wednesday (122,617).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 371,810, up from last Wednesday (369,649).

There were 2,429 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 11%. There were 2,188 new persons tested during the previous week. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.9% (July 20 through July 26).

There was no change in the variant cases reported in South Dakota, according to the DOH tables. There have been 13 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 171 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 15 cases of B.1.429 (epsilon variant) and three cases of P.1. (gamma variant), two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant) and one case of B.1.427 (epsilon variant).

As of Wednesday, 58.4% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.89% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 385,182 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 300,811 of the Moderna vaccine and 24,040 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 145,779 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 185,331 who have received two doses of Pfizer.