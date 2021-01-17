COVID-19 in South Dakota: 266 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,656; Active cases at 4,662

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three more COVID-19 deaths were reported, as active cases in the state continue to remain below 5,000. The last time South Dakota had fewer than 5,000 active cases was on October 8.

On Saturday, 266 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 105,544, up from Saturday (105,278). Total recovered cases are now at 99,226, up from Saturday (98,808).

The death toll is now at 1,656. New deaths reported on Saturday were 13 men and 10 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (8), and 80+ (10).

Active cases are now at 4,662, down from Saturday (4,837).

Current hospitalizations are at 213, up from Saturday (209). Total hospitalizations are at 6,063, up from Saturday (6,039).

Total persons negative is now at 285,878, up from Saturday (285,242).

There were 902 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 29.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.3%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 29,034 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 27,591 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 46,796 total persons. There’s been 9,829 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.