COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,641 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,559; Active cases at 26,835

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are now 349 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, up from Thursday (343). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,411 total people who have been hospitalized.

With 15 new deaths reported on Friday, the death toll is now at 2,559. The new deaths include eight men and seven women. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (6); 70-79 (4); 80+ (3). Counties reporting new deaths include: Buffalo (1); Butte (1); Dewey (1); Fall River (2); Jackson (1); Mellette (1); Minnehaha (2); Pennington (2); Spink (1); Stanley (1); Todd (1); Yankton (1).

All of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 37.2% for Jan. 5 – 11.

On Friday, 2,641 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 203,137, up from Thursday (200,496). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The active case count is at 26,835, up from Thursday (24,796). Total recovered cases are now at 173,743, up from Thursday (173,156).

There have been 1,294 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of eight over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 27, up three over the previous report. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.68% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.35% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 28.48% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 632,518 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 447,654 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,217 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,803 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 246,069 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 102,264 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 80,137 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,341 have received a Janssen booster.