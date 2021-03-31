COVID-19 in South Dakota: 264 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,935; Active cases at 2,522

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases and current hospitalizations are up in South Dakota, according to the state department of health.

According to the latest update, 264 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,759 up from Tuesday (117,495).

There are104 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 95 on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,005

Active cases are now at 2,522, up from Tuesday (2,436).

No new deaths reported by the department of health. The death toll remains at 1,935.

Total recovered cases are now at 113,302, compared to Tuesday (113,124).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 326,817, from Tuesday (326,102).

There were 979 new persons tested in the data reported on Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 26.9%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.3%.

According to the DOH, 209,055 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 8,198 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 193,249 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 252,751 persons.

There have been 8,198 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 83,809 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 42.8% of the population has received at least one dose and 28.4% have received both doses.