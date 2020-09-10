COVID-19 in South Dakota: 263 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 177; Active cases at 2,456

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by four to 177 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health. 

Two men and two women were listed as the new deaths. Three people were in the 80+ age range and one person was in the 70-79 range. The four new deaths were listed in Bennett County, Clay County, Corson County and Minnehaha County.

On Thursday, 263 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,834, up from Wednesday (15,571). Total recoveries increased to 13,201, up 237 from Wednesday (12,964).

Active cases increased to 2,456, up 22 from Wednesday (2,434).

Current hospitalizations are at 83, up from Wednesday (76). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,120, up from Wednesday (1,109). Only South Dakota residents are counted for total hospitalizations, while currently hospitalizations may include out-of-state persons.

Total persons tested negative is now at 143,416, up from Wednesday (142,318).

There were 1,361 total persons tested reported on Thursday.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests