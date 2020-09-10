COVID-19 in South Dakota: 263 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 177; Active cases at 2,456

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by four to 177 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.
Two men and two women were listed as the new deaths. Three people were in the 80+ age range and one person was in the 70-79 range. The four new deaths were listed in Bennett County, Clay County, Corson County and Minnehaha County.
On Thursday, 263 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,834, up from Wednesday (15,571). Total recoveries increased to 13,201, up 237 from Wednesday (12,964).
Active cases increased to 2,456, up 22 from Wednesday (2,434).
Current hospitalizations are at 83, up from Wednesday (76). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,120, up from Wednesday (1,109). Only South Dakota residents are counted for total hospitalizations, while currently hospitalizations may include out-of-state persons.
Total persons tested negative is now at 143,416, up from Wednesday (142,318).
There were 1,361 total persons tested reported on Thursday.
