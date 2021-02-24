COVID-19 in South Dakota: 262 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,864; Active cases at 1,891

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 went down on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 262 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,808, from Tuesday (111,546).

While the difference in the total case count reported 111,808 and 111,546 equals 262, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (183) and antigen, or new probable, cases (80), there were 263 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 108,053, from Tuesday (107,745).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported one new death due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,864.

Active cases are now at 1,891, down from Tuesday (1,938).

Current hospitalizations are at 102, up Tuesday (91). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,570.

Total persons negative is now at 308,019, from Tuesday (307,241).

There were 1,040 new persons tested reported on Wednesday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 25.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.3%.

As of Wednesday, 91,979 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 99,895 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 127,096 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 33,348 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 31,430 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.