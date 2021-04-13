COVID-19 in South Dakota: 262 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,947; Active cases at 2,439

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 262 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, there are 106 current hospitalizations, compared to 96 as of Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,158.

The state’s total case count is now at 120,154, up from Monday (119,892).

Active cases are now at 2,439, up/down from Monday (2,425).

No new death was reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday. The death toll remains at 1,947.

Total recovered cases are now at 115,768, up from Monday (115,520).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 334,030, up from Monday (333,370).

There were 922 new persons tested in the data reported on Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 28.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 12.4%.

According to the DOH, 259,327 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 15,744 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 227,427 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 303,903 persons.

There have been 93,890 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 104,696 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.