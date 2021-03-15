COVID-19 in South Dakota: 26 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,912; Active cases at 2,106

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The current death toll remains at 1,912.

Active cases are now at 2,106, down from Sunday (2,157).

South Dakota has 26 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 114,649, up from Sunday (114,623).

There are 64 current hospitalizations as of Monday, the same as on Sunday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,796, up from Sunday (6,792).

Total recovered cases increased to 110,631, up from Sunday (110,554).

South Dakota has now had 318,423 persons test negative, up from Sunday (318,105).

The new persons tested on Monday is 344; that is a 7.5% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.8%.

According to the DOH, 153,360 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 3,345 of the Janssen vaccine and 150,352 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 304,475 people.

There have been 52,363 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 55,820 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 3,120 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.