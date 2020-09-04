COVID-19 in South Dakota: 259 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 170; Active cases at 3,032

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by one to 170 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The new death was a male in the 80+ age range in Minnehaha County. There have been 79 deaths in the 80+ age range.

There were 259 new positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 14,596, up from Thursday (14,337). Recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, increased to 11,394, up from Thursday (11,155).

Active coronavirus cases, increased for the 16th straight day to 3,032, up from Thursday (3,013).

Current hospitalizations are at 89, up 13 from Thursday (76). Total hospitalizations are at 1,062, up from Thursday (1,052). Only South Dakota residents are counted in total hospitalization counts.

Total persons tested negative is now at 137,697, up from Thursday (136,200).

A total of 1,756 new persons tested was reported on Friday.