COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,588 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,582; Active cases at 34,086

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 34,086 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 32,761 on Wednesday. That’s an increase of 1,325 over the previous day and sets a new record high in South Dakota.

With nine new deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll is now at 2,582. The new deaths include eight men and one woman in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (3); 80+ (4).

There are now 403 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from Wednesday (392). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,618 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 40.9% for Jan. 12 – 18.

On Thursday, 2,588 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 214,473, up from Wednesday (211,885). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 177,805.

65 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Thursday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 139, an increase of 27.

There have been 1,316 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of four. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.09% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.55% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.22% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 639,005 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 450,244 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,478 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,042 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 247,144 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 105,485 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 81,643 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,407 have received a Janssen booster.