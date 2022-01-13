COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,584 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,544; Active cases at 24,796

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are now 343 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from Wednesday (336). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,381 total people who have been hospitalized.

With 10 new deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll is now at 2,544. While the difference in total deaths between Wednesday and Thursday is 10, the number of male deaths reported went up by 12 and there were four deaths added to the total for female. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The following counties reported deaths: Bon Homme (2); Brown (1); Hughes (1); Lake (2); Minnehaha (2); Pennington (1); Sanborn (1).

South Dakota reported its first COVID-19 death in the 0-9 age range on Wednesday, according to data from the state health department.

All of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 35.7% for Jan. 5 – 11.

On Thursday, 2,584 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 200,496, up from Wednesday (197,912).

The active case count is at 24,796, up from Wednesday (22,743). Total recovered cases are now at 173,156, up from Wednesday (172,635).

There have been 1,286 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of three over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 24, up one from the previous report. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.6% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.3% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 28.35% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 631,503 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 447,079 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,160 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,747 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 245,845 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 101,855 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 79,753 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,318 have received a Janssen booster.