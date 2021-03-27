COVID-19 in South Dakota: 255 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,933; Active cases at 2,443

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as hospitalizations increased on Saturday.

According to the latest update, 255 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,081 up from Friday (116,833).

While the difference in the total case count reported Saturday and Friday equals 248, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (191) and antigen, or new probable, cases (64), there were 255 new cases.

The death toll increased by five to 1,933. The new deaths were 2 men and 3 women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (2), 80+ (1).

There are 77 current hospitalizations as of Saturday, up from 74 on Friday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,951, an increase of 24 over Friday.

Active cases are now at 2,443, down from Friday (2,480).

Total recovered cases are now at 112,705, up from Friday (112,425).

Total persons negative is now at 325,100, up from Friday (324,344).

There were 1,011 new persons tested in the data reported on Saturday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 25.22%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.0%.

According to the DOH, 197,885 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 7,244 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 187,057 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 242,294 persons.

There have been 70,760 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 79,120 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 41.12% of the population has received at least one dose and 26.88% have received both doses.