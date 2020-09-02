COVID-19 in South Dakota: 254 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 169; Active cases at 2,875

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 169 with two new deaths announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The new deaths were one man and one woman listed in the 60-69 and 80+ age ranges. The new deaths were reported in Union County and Gregory County.
On Wednesday, 254 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 14,003, up from Tuesday (13,749). Active cases are at 2,875, up from Tuesday (2,750).
Total recoveries are now at 10,959, up from Tuesday (10,832).
Current hospitalizations are at 77, down from Tuesday (78). Total hospitalizations are at 1,043, up from Tuesday (1,036).
Total persons tested negative is now at 134,922, up from Tuesday (133,846).
A total of 1,330 new persons tested were reported on Wednesday, up/down from Tuesday (1,066).
