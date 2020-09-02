COVID-19 in South Dakota: 254 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 169; Active cases at 2,875

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 169 with two new deaths announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new deaths were one man and one woman listed in the 60-69 and 80+ age ranges. The new deaths were reported in Union County and Gregory County.

On Wednesday, 254 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 14,003, up from Tuesday (13,749). Active cases are at 2,875, up from Tuesday (2,750).

Total recoveries are now at 10,959, up from Tuesday (10,832).

Current hospitalizations are at 77, down from Tuesday (78). Total hospitalizations are at 1,043, up from Tuesday (1,036).

Total persons tested negative is now at 134,922, up from Tuesday (133,846).

A total of 1,330 new persons tested were reported on Wednesday, up/down from Tuesday (1,066).

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests