COVID-19 in South Dakota: 251 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 160; Active cases at 1,540

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Saturday, there were 251 new positive coronavirus cases announced. It brings the total positive case count for South Dakota to 11,135, up from Friday (10,884).

There were 86 new recoveries announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,435, up from Friday (9,349).

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,540 up 164 from Friday (1,376).

Per data from @SDDOH + @CitySiouxFalls, there have never been more active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota than there are today: 1,540. City data goes up to yesterday; the previous high point had been 1,393 on 5/11. The latest DOH stats from today list the current number of 1,540 — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) August 22, 2020

Current hospitalizations are at 66, up from Friday (50). Total hospitalizations are at 951, up from Friday (948).

The death toll is now at 160, up one from Friday (159). The death reported comes from Hutchinson County. The victim is listed as a woman in the 70-79 age range.

Total persons tested negative is at 124,495, up from Friday (122,891).

New persons tested on Saturday was reported at 1,855.