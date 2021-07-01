COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,038; Active cases at 156

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Additional deaths were reported in the latest COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,038. The three new deaths were men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1) and 70-79 (2).

There were 25 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,561, up from Wednesday (124,536).

Active cases are now at 156, up from Wednesday (148).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 22, compared to Wednesday (19). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,819.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,367, up from Wednesday (122,353).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 364,491, up from Wednesday (364,146).

There were 613 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 4.0%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.9%.

The state reported its first case of the Delta, or B.1.617.2, variant on Wednesday. There’s been 169 cases of the B.1.1.7, 15 cases of B.1.429 and 3 cases of P.1., 2 cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427.

As of Thursday, 56.8% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.65% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 371,503 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 296,615 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,752 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 144,009 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 179,185 who have received two doses of Pfizer.