COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,027; Active cases at 151

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases dropped slightly in data reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The latest update includes cases from Friday through Monday (June 18-June 21).

There were 35 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,446, up from Monday’s report (124,411).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday (124,446) and Monday (124,411) equals 35, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (34) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 36 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,027.

Active cases are now at 151, down from Monday (154).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 26, compared to Monday (31). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,893.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,268, up from Monday (122,230).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 362,130, up from Monday (361,411).

There were 754 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 4.6%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.2%.

As of Tuesday, 56.36% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.84% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 364,830 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 294,877 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,096 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 142,929 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 174,992 who have received two doses of Pfizer.