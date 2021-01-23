COVID-19 in South Dakota: 247 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,696; Active cases at 4,021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deaths of twelve people were reported in the latest COVID-19 case data from South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

That brings the total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,696.

The deaths include 6 men and 6 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (6), 80+ (4).

On Saturday, 247 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 106,963, up from Friday (106,716). Total recovered cases are now at 101,246, up from Friday (100,942).

Active cases are at 4,021, down from Friday (4,090).

Current hospitalizations are at 172, down from Friday (177). Total hospitalizations are at 6,177, up from Friday (6,159).

Total persons negative is now at 289,457, up from Friday (288,761).

There were 943 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 26.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.5%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 36,019 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 37,224 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 56,987 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 4,061 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,195 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.