COVID-19 in South Dakota: 244 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,585; Active cases at 4,751

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 244 new cases of COVID-19, as active cases have dropped below 5,000 on Tuesday. The last time South Dakota had fewer than 5,000 active cases was on October 8.

On Tuesday, 244 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 103,743, up from Monday (103,499). Total recovered cases are now at 97,407, up from Monday (96,812).

Active cases are now at 4,751, down from Monday (5,102).

Current hospitalizations are at 240, down from Monday (242). Total hospitalizations are at 5,943, up from Monday (5,917).

Total persons negative is now at 281,639, up from Monday (281,213,).

There were 670 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 36.4%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 12.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.8%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 17 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Tuesday, 24,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 22,139 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 39,245 total persons. There’s been 7,465 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.