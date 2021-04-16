COVID-19 in South Dakota: 243 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,952; Active cases at 2,201

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 243 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Friday.

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 243, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (255) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 257 new cases.

According to the latest update, there are 106 current hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,189.

The state’s total case count is now at 120,856, up from Thursday (120,613).

Active cases are now at 2,201, down from Thursday (2,328).

Three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Friday. The deaths include one man and two women: 80+ (2) and 70-79 (1). Two of the deaths were in Lawrence County and one in Yankton County. The death toll is now at 1,952.

Total recovered cases are now at 116,703, up from Thursday (116,336).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 335,339, down from Thursday (335,546).

The number of total persons negative went down in Friday’s update. We’ve reached out to the Department of Health by email and direct message on Twitter to ask for an explanation. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.9%.

According to the DOH, 270,127 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,269 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 235,452 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 311,853 persons.

There have been 98,706 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 111,253 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.