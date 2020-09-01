COVID-19 in South Dakota: 240 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 167; Active cases at 2,750

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current hospitalizations from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two and active cases increased for the 14th-straight day according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Tuesday, 240 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 13,749, up from Monday (13,509). Total recoveries are now at 10,832, up from Monday (10,612).

Active cases are at 2,750, up from Monday (2,730). The death toll remained at 167.

Current hospitalizations are at 78, up from Monday (76). Total hospitalizations are at 1,036, up from Monday (1,029).

Total persons tested negative is now at 133,846, up from Monday (133,020).

A total of 1,066 new persons tested were reported on Tuesday.

