COVID-19 in South Dakota: 24 new deaths reported; 187 new total cases; Active cases at 3,137

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 24 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,763.

The new deaths were 7 women and 17 men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (9) and 80+ (9).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 3,200 on Thursday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are at 3,137, down from Wednesday (3,238).

On Thursday, 187 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,795 up from Wednesday (107,608). Total recovered cases are now at 102,895.

Current hospitalizations are at 161, the same number from Wednesday (161). Total hospitalizations are at 6,242.

Total persons negative is now at 292,275, up from Wednesday (291,602).

There were 860 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 21.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.1%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Thursday, 41,267 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 46,617 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 63,248 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 10,497 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 14,139 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.