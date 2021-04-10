COVID-19 in South Dakota: 238 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,946; Active cases at 2,413

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 238 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health as hospitalizations increased on Saturday.

According to the latest update, there are 102 current hospitalizations, compared to 97 on Friday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,116.

The state’s total case count is now at 119,705, compared to 119,467 on Friday.

Active cases are now at 2,413, down from Friday (2,465).

No new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Saturday.

Total recovered cases are now at 115,346, compared to Friday (115,056).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 332,792, from Friday (332,214).

There were 816 new persons tested in the data reported on Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 29.16%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8%.

According to the DOH, 253,714 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 14,253 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 225,093 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 298,820 persons.

There have been 92,304 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 101,928 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

According to the Department of Health’s latest update, 49.75% of the population has received one dose of the vaccine while 34.92% have completed both doses.