COVID-19 in South Dakota: 237 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,919; Active cases at 2,164

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increased on Thursday.

According to the latest update, 237 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,203, up from Wednesday (114,966).

There was a third case of B117 reported in South Dakota on Thursday.

Total recovered cases are now at 111,120, from Wednesday (110,944).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported four new deaths due to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,919. The new deaths reported were from Codington, Davison, Minnehaha and Pennington counties and include three men and one woman in the following age ranges: 30 – 39 (1); 50 – 59 (1); 60 – 69 (1); 80+ (1).

Active cases are now at 2,164, up from Wednesday (2,107).

There are 65 current hospitalizations as of Thursday, compared to 68 on Wednesday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,830.

Total persons negative is now at 320,150, up from Wednesday (319,125).

There were 1,262 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 18.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.2%.

According to the DOH, 161,054 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,035 of the Janssen vaccine and 156,358 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 204,793 persons.

There have been 56,041 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 60,605 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,035 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.