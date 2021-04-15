COVID-19 in South Dakota: 234 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,949; Active cases at 2,328

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 234 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Thursday.

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 234, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (178) and antigen, or new probable, cases (57), there were 235 new cases.

According to the latest update, there are 109 current hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,188.

The state’s total case count is now at 120,613, up from Wednesday (120,379).

Active cases are now at 2,328, down from Thursday (2,391).

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. The death was a man age 20-29 from Union County. The death toll is now at 1,949.

Total recovered cases are now at 116,336, up from Wednesday (116,040).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 335,546, up from Wednesday (334,765).

There were 1,015 new persons tested in the data reported on Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 23.05%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.9%.

Three new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant were added to the state’s dashboard for total of 55 found in South Dakota. There have been eight cases of B.1.429 in the state along with one case of B.1.427 and one case of B.1.351.

According to the DOH, 265,657 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,265 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 232,236 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 309,103 persons.

There have been 96,790 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 108,257 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.