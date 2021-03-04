COVID-19 in South Dakota: 232 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,896; Active cases at 2,056

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 63 more active cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. There were three new deaths reported on Thursday.

South Dakota has 232 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 2,056, up from Wednesday (1,993).

The new persons tested 1,141. That is a 20.3% positive rate among new persons tested.

The state’s total case count is at 113,065, up from Wednesday (112,833).

The death toll is at 1,896, up from Wednesday (1,893).

New deaths reported on Thursday include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2); 80+ (1).

Total recovered cases increased to 109,113, from Wednesday (108,947).

There were 87 current hospitalizations compared to 97 on Wednesday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,664, up from Wednesday (6,654).

South Dakota has now had 312,421 persons test negative, up from Wednesday (311,512).

According to the DOH, 117,747 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 119,623 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered.

There have been 40,407 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 42,629 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.6%.