COVID-19 in South Dakota: 23 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,121

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota Department of Health announced 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday, May 25.

The state total for positive COVID-19 cases is 4,586. The death toll remained at 50.

The active case number went down by 21 cases (1,121) as 44 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,415.

Current hospitalizations climbed to 99, up 14 from Sunday (85). The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 370, up 6 from Sunday (364).

355 negative tests were announced, bringing the state total to 30,697.

The top five counties in the state for positive COVID-19 cases are listed below, with their rise in positive cases that were reported on Monday, May 25.