COVID-19 in South Dakota: 229 total new cases; Death toll at 1,973; Active cases at 1,445

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 220 new total COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, there are 103 current hospitalizations, compared to Monday (105). Total hospitalizations are at 7,403.

Active cases are now at 1,445, down from Monday (1,512).

With an additional 229 cases reported, the state’s total case count is now at 122,974, up from Monday (122,745).

Total recovered cases are now at 119,556 compared to 119,263 on Monday.

Three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,973. The new deaths were three men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2) in Kingsbury, Minnehaha and Moody Counties.

As of Tuesday, there have been 72 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 10 cases of B.1.429. One of each of B.1.427 and P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 345,347, up from Monday (344,208).

There were 1,368 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 16.7%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.6%.

According to the DOH, 317,859 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 17,283 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 266,884 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 331,038 persons.

There have been 122,367 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 148,600 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Tuesday, 55.1% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 47.6% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.