COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,265 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,560; Active cases at 28,813

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second child death from COVID-19 has been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

With one new death reported on Tuesday, the death toll is now at 2,560. The death is a male in the 0-9 age group from Minnehaha County.

South Dakota reported its first child death from COVID-19 last week; the DOH says it was a baby under the age of one from Pennington County.

There are now 348 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from Friday (349). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,458 total people who have been hospitalized.

65 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 38.6% for Jan. 10 – 16.

On Tuesday, 2,265 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 205,402, up from Friday (203,137). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The active case count is at 28,813, up from Friday (26,835). Total recovered cases are now at 174,029, up from Friday (173,743).

There have been 1,294 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of eight over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 27, up three over the previous report. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.79% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.39% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 28.70% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 634,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 448,433 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,286 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,865 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 246,340 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 103,299 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 80,598 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,363 have received a Janssen booster.

According to the DOH, data from Saturday and Sunday is included in Tuesday’s update. No new numbers were reported on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.