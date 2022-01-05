COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,254 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,507; Active cases at 12,758

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 26.6% for Dec. 27 – Jan. 2.

There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday. The statewide death toll increased to 2,507. The deaths are six males and three females in the following age ranges: 30-39: (1), 40-49: (2), 60-69: (1), 70-79: (3) and 80+: (2).

On Wednesday, 2,254 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 185,284, up from Tuesday (183,030).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 12,578, up from Tuesday (10,753).

Current hospitalizations are at 287, up from Tuesday (261). Total hospitalizations are at 9,163, up from Tuesday (9,156).

Total recovered cases are now at 170,199, up from Tuesday (169,779).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been1,854,068 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 14,512 from 1,839,556 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,255 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.83% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.81% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 26.8% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 621,160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 441,734 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,882 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,342 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 243,828 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 96,798 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 76,442 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,208 have received a Janssen booster.