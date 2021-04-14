COVID-19 in South Dakota: 225 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,948; Active cases at 2,391

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 225 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, there are 113 current hospitalizations, compared to 106 as of Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,168.

The state’s total case count is now at 120,379, up from Tuesday (120,154).

Since April 1, 424 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in people ages 20-29, and only 17 new cases in the 80+ age range.

Active cases are now at 2,391, down from Monday (2,439).

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday. The death reported is a woman in the 70 -79 age range from Turner County. The death toll is at 1,948.

Total recovered cases are now at 116,040, up from Tuesday (115,768).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 334,765, up from Tuesday (334,030).

There were 960 new persons tested in the data reported on Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 23.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.6%.

According to the DOH, 262,572 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,189 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 229,646 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 306,642 persons.

There have been 95,345 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 106,412 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.