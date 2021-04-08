COVID-19 in South Dakota: 222 total new cases; One new death; Active cases at 2,484

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are down in South Dakota, as 222 new total cases were announced by the State Department of Health on Thursday.

According to the latest update, there are 100 current hospitalizations, compared to 94 on Wednesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,099.

The state’s total case count is 119,197, compared to 118,975 on Wednesday.

Active cases are now at 2,484, down from Wednesday (2,511).

One new death was reported by the Department of Health. The death toll is at 1,939. The new death reported was a man in the 70-70 age range.

Total recovered cases are now at 114,774, compared to Wednesday (114,526).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 331,338, from Wednesday (330,646).

There were 914 new persons tested in the data reported on Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 24.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.2%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.8%.

According to the DOH, 243,633 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 11,593 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 217,126 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 287,609 persons.

There have been 87,064 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 97,671 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.