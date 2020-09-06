COVID-19 in South Dakota: 220 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 3,018

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of the coronavirus peaked on Saturday, before decreasing on Sunday. After 17 straight days of increasing numbers, active cases of the coronavirus have decreased to 3,018, down from Saturday (3,057).
There were 220 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total case count to 15,109, up from Saturday (14,889).
Recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, increased to 11,918, up from Saturday (11,659).
Current hospitalizations are at 81, down five from Saturday (86). Total hospitalizations are at 1,079, up from Saturday (1,068). Only South Dakota residents are counted in total hospitalization counts.
Total persons tested negative is now at 139,992, up from Saturday (139,018).
A total of 1,194 new persons tested was reported on Sunday.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 220 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 3,018PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of the coronavirus peaked on Saturday, before decreasing on Sunday. After 17 straight days of increasing numbers, active cases of the coronavirus have decreased to 3,018, down from Saturday (3,057). There […]
- Des Moines area bars can’t reopen while lawsuit proceedsDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 293 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 173; Active cases at 3,057PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased by three to 173 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.