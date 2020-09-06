COVID-19 in South Dakota: 220 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 3,018

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of the coronavirus peaked on Saturday, before decreasing on Sunday. After 17 straight days of increasing numbers, active cases of the coronavirus have decreased to 3,018, down from Saturday (3,057).

There were 220 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total case count to 15,109, up from Saturday (14,889).

Recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, increased to 11,918, up from Saturday (11,659).

Current hospitalizations are at 81, down five from Saturday (86). Total hospitalizations are at 1,079, up from Saturday (1,068). Only South Dakota residents are counted in total hospitalization counts.

Total persons tested negative is now at 139,992, up from Saturday (139,018).

A total of 1,194 new persons tested was reported on Sunday.

