COVID-19 in South Dakota: 22 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,029; Active cases at 162

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths and a slight increase in active coronavirus cases were reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 22 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,468, up from Tuesday’s report (124,446).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday (124,468) and Tuesday (124,446) equals 22, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (14) and antigen, or new probable, cases (9), there were 23 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,029. The new deaths reported on Wednesday is a woman and a man in the 50-59 and 80+ age ranges.

Active cases are now at 162, up from Tuesday (151).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 20, compared to Tuesday (26). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,877.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,277, up from Tuesday (122,268).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 362,500, up from Tuesday (362,130).

There were 392 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 5.6%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.6%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.4%.

As of Wednesday, 56.41% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.90% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 365,348 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 295,080 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,150 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,066 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 175,245 who have received two doses of Pfizer.