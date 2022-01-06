COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,183 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,520; Active cases at 14,355

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 28% for Dec. 29 – Jan. 4.

There were 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. The statewide death toll increased to 2,520.

The 13 deaths are 7 men and 6 females in the following age groups: 30-39 (1), 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (4), 80+ (5)

On Thursday, 2,183 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 187,467, up from Wednesday (185,284).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 14,355 up from Wednesday (12,578).

Current hospitalizations are at 305 up from Wednesday (287). Total hospitalizations are at 9,199, up from Wednesday (9,163).

Total recovered cases are now at 170,592, up from Wednesday (170,199).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,862,519 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 32,451 from 1,854,068 total tests on Wednesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,273 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The state has reported its second case of Omicron today.

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.94% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.85% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 27.05% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 622,889 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 442,670 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,886 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,427 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 244,130 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 97,561 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 76,948 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,233 have received a Janssen booster.