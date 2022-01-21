COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,183 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,601; Active cases at 35,196

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 35,196 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 34,086 on Thursday.

With 19 new deaths reported on Friday, the death toll is now at 2,601. The new deaths include nine men and 10 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (3); 60-69 (9); 70-79 (4); 80+ (3).

There are now 397 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, down from Thursday (403). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,662 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 40.9% for Jan. 13 – 19.

On Friday, 2,183 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 216,656, up from Thursday (214,473). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 178,859.

65 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Friday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 149, an increase of 10.

There have been 1,319 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of three. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.18% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.39% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 640,186 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 451,046 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,524 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,122 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 247,434 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 106,046 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 82,068 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,423 have received a Janssen booster.