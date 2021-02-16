COVID-19 in South Dakota: 217 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,844; Active cases rise to 2,204

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are up, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, 217 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,593, from Monday (110,376). Total recovered cases are now at 106,545, from Monday (106,440).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Active cases are now at 2,204, up from Monday (2,092).

Current hospitalizations are at 97, up from Monday (86). Total hospitalizations are at 6,461.

Total persons negative is now at 303,918, from Monday (303,408).

There were 727 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 29.9%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.8%.

As of Tuesday, 73,003 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 82,257 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 104,661 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 27,021 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 23,324 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.