COVID-19 in South Dakota: 116 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,667; Active cases at 4,613

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of new confirmed cases in South Dakota. The actual number is 116 and the story has been corrected.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases in the state continue to remain below 5,000.

On Monday, 116 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 105,659, up from Sunday (105,544). Total recovered cases are now at 99,379, up from Sunday (99,226).

The death toll is now at 1,667. New deaths reported on Monday were 9 men and 2 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 60-69 (4), 70-79 (4), and 80+ (2).

Active cases are now at 4,613, down from Sunday (4,662).

Current hospitalizations are at 203, down from Sunday (213). Total hospitalizations are at 6,082, up from Sunday (6,063).

Total persons negative is now at 286,205, up from Sunday (285,878).

There were 541 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 39.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 11%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.2%.

46 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Monday, 29,337 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 27,784 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 47,292 total persons. There’s been 9,829 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.