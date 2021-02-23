COVID-19 in South Dakota: 212 total new cases; Death toll remains 1,863; Active cases at 1,938

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced 212 new total cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, so the death toll remains at 1,863.

According to the latest update, 212 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,546, up from Monday (111,334).

Total recovered cases are now at 107,745, up from Monday (107,538).

Active cases are now at 1,938, up from Monday (1,933).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, the same as Monday (91). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,548.

Total persons negative is now at 307,241, up from Monday (306,570).

There were 883 new persons tested reported on Tuesday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 24%.

As of Tuesday, 88,384 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 97,945 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 123,451 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 32,777 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 30,101 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.