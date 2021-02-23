COVID-19 in South Dakota: 212 total new cases; Death toll remains 1,863; Active cases at 1,938

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced 212 new total cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, so the death toll remains at 1,863.

According to the latest update, 212 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,546, up from Monday (111,334).

Total recovered cases are now at 107,745, up from Monday (107,538).

See More

Active cases are now at 1,938, up from Monday (1,933).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, the same as Monday (91). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,548.

Total persons negative is now at 307,241, up from Monday (306,570).

There were 883 new persons tested reported on Tuesday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 24%.

As of Tuesday, 88,384 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 97,945 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 123,451 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 32,777 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 30,101 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 