COVID-19 in South Dakota: 211 total new cases; Death toll at 1,900; Active cases increase to 2,158

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,900. The new deaths reported were 1 man and 1 woman in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1) and 60-69 (1).

Active cases are now at 2,158, up from Saturday (2,109).

South Dakota has 211 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 113,589, up from Saturday (113,378).

Total recovered cases increased to 109,531, up from Saturday (109,371).

There are 72 current hospitalizations as of Saturday compared to 74 on Saturday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,705, up from Saturday (6,692).

South Dakota has now had 314,540 persons test negative, up from Saturday (314,016).

The new persons tested on Saturday is 735. That is a 28.7% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.5%.

According to the DOH, 130,653 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 129,266 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 168,737 people.

There have been 43,910 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 47,673 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.