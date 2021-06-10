COVID-19 in South Dakota: 21 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,026; Active cases at 230

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota now stands at 2,026. The new deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (1).

Active cases are now at 230, up from Wednesday (221).

On Thursday, 21 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,335, up from Wednesday (124,314).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesy equals 21, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (21) and antigen, or new probable, cases (21), there were 23 new cases.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 35, compared to Wednesday (38). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,014.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,079, up from Wednesday (122,070).

There are two new cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota for a total of 170. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 359,222, up from Wednesday (358,878).

There were 365 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 5.7%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.3%.

As of Thursday, 55.63% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.63% have completed the vaccination series. A total of 358,478 persons have received a vaccine.

There’s been 355,514 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 291,664 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,197 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 140,817 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 169,061 who have received two doses of Pfizer.