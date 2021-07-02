COVID-19 in South Dakota: 21 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,038; Active cases at 167

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up slightly in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced it will switch to weekly updates on July 5. The updates will be posted on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

There were 25 new total cases reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now at 124,582, up from Thursday (124,561).

Active cases are now at 167, up from Thursday (156).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 25, compared to Thursday (124,561). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,793.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,377, up from Thursday (122,367).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 364,859, up from Thursday (364,491).

There were 389 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 5.39%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.7%.

The state reported its first case of the Delta, or B.1.617.2, variant on Wednesday. There’s been 169 cases of the B.1.1.7, 15 cases of B.1.429 and 3 cases of P.1., 2 cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427.

As of Friday, 56.96% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.72% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 372,305 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 296,846 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,8 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 144,101 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 179,520 who have received two doses of Pfizer.